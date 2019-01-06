NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Four families are without a home after a fire broke out in a building at Cayce Homes in East Nashville on Sunday.
The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. at the complex on South 8th Street.
No one was injured in the blaze, including three cats owned by one of the residents that firefighters were able to find and carry to safety.
According to Nashville Fire Dept. officials on the scene, flames spread quickly because the units share a common attic.
However, first responders arrived quickly and were able to put out the fire before it spread to the other four units in the building.
One of the residents told officials that the blaze may have been caused by a fire on a natural-gas stove in one of the units.
Officials also pointed to the age of the building as another possible cause of the fire. The complex, constructed in the 1950s, has a mix of new and old electrical wiring that could be to blame.
However, investigators are continuing to look into the fire to make a final determination on the cause.
MDHA and Red Cross representatives were also on the scene to assist the families affected.
