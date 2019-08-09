NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Eight families were displaced by a fire at 704 South 6th Street at Cayce Homes on Friday afternoon.
Several Metro Police officers rushed into the burning building to get residents out safely.
A father was at work when he got the call about the fire at his family's home, and that his 4-year-old child was missing. Fortunately, crews found the child and the family was reunited.
There were no reports of injuries, but there were people inside the building with disabilities.
Nashville fire department cutting a hole into the roof of a building at Cayce homes. This is right across from MDHA headquarters. The building was evacuated and no one was hurt from what we hear pic.twitter.com/aX2PO7RTFf— wsmv Nancy Amons (@WSMVNancyAmons) August 9, 2019
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.
