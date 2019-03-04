NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities say a fire at a south Nashville apartment complex displaced two families Monday morning.
Crews responded to 5646 Amalie Drive at Amalie Apartments around 2 a.m., authorities say.
Police say that no one was hurt, but damage from the fire has left two families without a home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
