NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Dozens of families are concerned they may have to move out from a South Nashville apartment complex.
It's sent them into a whirlwind of stress and confusion as they try to navigate the situation.
News4 heard from several people who claim they're getting evicted from the Mosaic Apartments and they don't know why.
News4 went digging for answers to find out if that’s the case and to try to clear up the confusion.
"It's just stress. I don't know what to do,” Janet Salgado, a resident said.
Janet Salgado just moved to the Mosaic Apartments a month ago. She's a mom of three with one on the way.
A few days ago, she found out she and her family might have to leave.
"I haven't even unpacked my stuff,” Salgado said.
Salgado said she was told her apartment wasn't livable. An organization called Workers' Dignity said 90 families have been told the same thing.
Some received a letter saying their lease won't be renewed, but it doesn't say why.
The letter said according to that lease, the landlord or tenant must give at least a 30-day written notice to vacate.
"I really find this whole situation disgraceful,” Metro Council Member Russ Bradford said.
Bradford is the council member for the area. He said he spoke with the attorney who represents the apartment complex.
"At this time, nobody is being evicted, that they have not started any paperwork or process,” Bradford said.
Bradford said the attorney told him it has to do with the intense rain from a couple of months ago. That caused a lot of water to back up through the pipes into some of the units.
Bradford said he was told those units will now need to be renovated and that could take anywhere from four to six weeks.
It's become a stressful situation for many families.
"I'm just scared. I don't know what to do. I don't know if I should stay or if I should move out,” Salgado said.
Salgado wanted to share a message with the apartment complex's management.
"Help us to find at least another place to stay and you know we got kids. Think about us too,” Salgado said.
Bradford also said the attorney for the complex told him families impacted by this will get $1500 to go toward finding new housing.
News4 reached out to the attorney and has not heard back.
News4 found out from Lead Housing Attorney for Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Zac Oswald, that if an apartment is so damaged a landlord can't fix it while a tenant is in there, they have to give tenants at least 14 day written notice to leave.
