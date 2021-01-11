NASHVILLE (WSMV) - For the first time in weeks some families and business owners impacted by the Christmas day bombing are getting their stuff.
This past weekend, Metro Police held its first "Nashville Strong Moving Day."
Urban Search and Rescue Teams are now going inside Buildings deemed safe enough to get items left behind.
For one family, a family heirloom clock was saved.
"You never plan on things like this but you come together. It's amazing the way they've reached out in a situation like this. We're overly appreciative for that," Mark Mackenzie, who was impacted in the bombing, said.
The city says 45 businesses were damaged during the blast, 400 residents were affected, and at least 7 buildings are deemed unsafe.
Police say they'll keep helping families get to their belongings over the next several weeks.
Downtown business owners who need assistance in requesting building inspections from the NFD Fire Marshal or Metro Codes should contact OEM dispatch at 615-862-8530.
