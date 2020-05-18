Families baffled by text messages from nursing home about COVID-19

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - What was supposed to keep family members updated on the spread of COVID-19 within a nursing home where 23 residents have already died, has instead left people confused and baffled.
Three text messages from last week, obtained by News4 Investigates, sent from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing to families of residents, reveal difficult to understand wording containing seemingly conflicting data.
One family member commented on the texts by writing to News4 Investigates, “This is the mass text that Gallatin sends out everyday now, so they can say they’re communicating, but it states confusingly enough that no one knows what it’s saying.”
Another family member of a resident wrote to News4 Investigates, “The way they are wording it is so confusing.”
The text messages sent from the nursing home begin clearly, citing that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services require them to families of COVID-19 cases.
All three text messages clearly state that there have been no new cases of COVID-19.
The confusion begins when the texts start giving information about respiratory problems for staff and residents.
The texts read, “Additionally, we will report three or more residents or staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms occurring within 72 hours of each other.”
But the next sentence reads, “New resident and staff combined with respiratory symptoms for a total of one.”
It is unclear why, when the test first reads that they will report three or more residents with respiratory symptoms, why the next sentence reads they have a total of one.
Then, the very next sentence reads, “Since May 6th, we have had five new cases of respiratory symptoms between staff and residents.”
One of the family member was so confused that they texted the administration of the center.
An unidentified administrator responded in a text reading, “It’s very confusing but it’s required, unfortunately. The covid numbers are straight forward, I’m just not sure why the respiratory symptoms are included in the report. It doesn’t mean those people are being tested, just means they have some kind of respiratory symptom…I send it out. But we’re provided with a template.”
When asked by News4 Investigates why the messages are so confusing, Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Administrator Dawn Cochran wrote,
“To comply with evolving regulations as we navigate this global pandemic, the Gallatin Center communicates with families using CMS-mandated language. Our families are always welcome to discuss any concerns via a follow-up phone conversation. Communication with our families is incredibly important to us.”
News4 Investigates reached out to CMS, inquiring what template they have provided and why the wording is so confusing.
A spokeswoman for the agency said they are simply providing guidance to nursing homes.
Shelley Walker, communications director for the state department of health, wrote that CMS is leaving it to nursing homes how to share the information, but also cited wording in the government mandate that they expect facilities to take reasonable efforts to make it easy for residents, their representative and families to obtain the information facilities are required to provide.
