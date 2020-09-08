NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is asking parents and guardians to inform the district of their decision on whether students will return to in-person once it is safe to do so or continue with virtual learning.
As of now, MNPS has already begun a phased-in approach to returning to the classroom, starting this month with a small population of students with exceptional needs at special day schools and traditional schools.
After fall break and the start of the second quarter, students in Pre-K-2 will begin a gradual return as long as Davidson County maintains progress in slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“We know some students and families are thriving in the virtual environment, while others are eager to return to the classroom,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools. “We hope that the last month has given families enough information to decide what is best for their students.”
Families will be receiving an email from the district through Panorama Education to submit their decision on whether their student(s) will be returning to in-person classes or remaining virtual. Families have until September 15, 2020 to decide.
“As students return to in-person learning, we want to create as safe an environment as possible while also remaining committed to providing students in the virtual environment a consistent, high-quality experience,” said Dr. Battle. “Our efforts to return to face-to-face learning require the entire community to pitch in and do our part by continuing to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and wear masks whenever possible.”
Students who attend in person will be required to wear masks, which will be provided for them as well as staff.
Protocols to encourage social distancing and clustering will be implemented, but a six-foot distance will not be practical in most classroom settings. School nurses will assist the Metro Public Health Department in contact tracing efforts and informing students and staff if they are required to quarantine.
If the district does not receive a survey response, the student will be opted-in to in-person learning.
Students who remain in virtual learning will still be able to participate in their school’s extracurricular activities.
The surveys are for students who attend MNPS district-run schools and do not include charter schools, which have established their own policies and procedures.
If you have not received an email from MNPS, you can follow the link below next to your preferred language:
MNPS Links
|Language
|Short Link
|English
|tinyurl.com/MNPSfamilysurvey
|Amharic
|tinyurl.com/MNPSfamilysurveyAmharic
|Arabic
|tinyurl.com/MNPSfamilysurveyArabic
|Burmese
|tinyurl.com/MNPSfamilysurveyBurmese
|Kurdish
|tinyurl.com/MNPSfamilysurveyKurdish
|Nepali
|tinyurl.com/MNPSfamilysurveyNepali
|Somali
|tinyurl.com/MNPSfamilysurveySomali
|Spanish
|tinyurl.com/MNPSfamilysurveySpanish
|Swahili
|tinyurl.com/MNPSfamilysurveySwahili
|Vietnamese
|tinyurl.com/MNPSfamilysurveyVietnamese
