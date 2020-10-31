NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Halloween looked and felt different for families at his year because of the pandemic. Many adjusted trick or treating to keeping children safe from COVID-19.
Some homes chose to skip passing out candy, decorating their homes to show their house is quarantined, literally.
Many other Nashville families made their way out with their creepy crawly kids in costume to collect candy, including Jamari and his little brother King who’s favorite candy he’s hunting for is jolly ranchers.
“Its a tradition,” said Jamari as he walked with his little brothers and sister making sure they wore their face masks. “It’s very important.”
“I think it’s important we give the kids some fun and just adapt to the times,” said mom and Nashville doctor Catherine Stober.
She and her husband built a candy chute to encourage social distancing. Her costume this year was also her work uniform to remind others the importance of staying safe even while having Halloween fun.
“I think it’s fun like just a good alternative to handing out candy,” said Catherine’s daughter Morgan who helped run the candy chute.
“It’s usually mayhem here on Halloween,” said Catherine.
Though neighbourhoods were quite as full with kids, it just meant more candy foe the candy bags of those who got out.
