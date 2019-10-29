SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a battle law enforcement and school systems face all the time, children making threats against their school.
Officials in Bedford County tell News4 it has to stop.
“We find that students just say things out of anger or it’s their way of expressing frustrations. Sometimes you find that students are just looking for attention and sometimes that’s a way that they get it," said Deputy Chasity Gunn.
Deputy Gunn is the SRO at Harris Middle School.
She said they’ve investigated 10 threats in Bedford county since august.
Gunn said none of those have been credible, but they have to treat them as such.
The students can be held criminally liable whether or not it’s credible. A student can face serious charges, be sent to an alternative high school and have police show up at their homes looking for weapons. It also creates a strain on school and police resources.
"You put a lot kids and faculty even in fear of coming to work and being at school, said Gunn.
Deputy Gunn said one threat at the high school led to hundreds of students and even some faculty not showing up.
“Normally our absentees run anywhere from 60 to maybe 80 on an average of a student body of about 1500 that day in particular about 300 were absent," said Gunn.
Administrators and law enforcement said it's important for students to watch what they say and what they post online.
On the other hand, the school district depends on the students to let them know if they hear or see anything suspicious.
“We need them to be vigilant in that as well in making sure they are aware of their surroundings so if they hear something like that they need to be looking around for who else could have heard that,"said Gunn.
News4 reach out to Metro Nashville Public Schools who said they have have 39 threats made so far this year.
