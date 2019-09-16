NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A call in to Metro Nashville's 911 center falsely reported a shooting incident at McGavock Comprehensive High School midday on Monday.
First responders arrived at the school within seconds, and authorities were quickly able to assert the report was false.
Metro Police are investigating the source of the call, and will attempt to identify the caller.
If anyone can provide any information, you are asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tips leading to the arrest of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward, and all tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.