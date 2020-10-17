NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A permanent memorial for a fallen officer is now on display at the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.
A plaque remembering fallen Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol was dedicated on Friday.
Bristol was killed in the line of duty last year. Friends who gathered say his legacy is so much more than a plaque on the wall.
“Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol’s legacy goes far beyond his name on the wall. In fact, he’s a dedicated military medic who would run into the face of danger to help his fellow man.”
