NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Thursday, the State of Tennessee honored a Hendersonville police officer killed in the line of duty.
The Department of Homeland Security honored Officer Spencer Bristol with the Three Stars of Tennessee award. The award is an honor reserved for first responders killed in the line of duty. Officer Bristol died while running across Interstate 65, chasing after a suspect.
"The legacy of that life; the impact of the life. We know that their lives live on, but today's a reminder to you that their life lives on forever, as we remember them and honor them," Gov. Bill Lee said.
Two teens were indicted for their roles in Officer Bristol's death.
The Hendersonville Police Department along with Bristol's family attended the ceremony.
