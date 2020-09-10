Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol was honored with the Three Stars of Tennessee award.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Thursday, the State of Tennessee honored a Hendersonville police officer killed in the line of duty. 

The Department of Homeland Security honored Officer Spencer Bristol with the Three Stars of Tennessee award. The award is an honor reserved for first responders killed in the line of duty. Officer Bristol died while running across Interstate 65, chasing after a suspect.

"The legacy of that life; the impact of the life. We know that their lives live on, but today's a reminder to you that their life lives on forever, as we remember them and honor them," Gov. Bill Lee said. 

Two teens were indicted for their roles in Officer Bristol's death. 

The Hendersonville Police Department along with Bristol's family attended the ceremony. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.