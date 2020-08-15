WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people rode their motorcycles through Williamson County to show support for fallen Officer Destin Legieza.
News 4 talked to organizers David Hagar and Timothy Johnson about the event. They said it was not just about the fallen officer, but also about showing support for police officers in the mid state.
“Felt the need to come together and bring the community together,” Johnson said. “Create this legacy for Officer Dustin.”
They rode from Spring Hill to Brentwood Police Station and back. There were a lot of first responders at the event, but also community members.
“It’s a combined community effort,” Hagar said. “There’s a lot of individuals that are coming in to play, the community as a whole, we do care about our first responders.
Officer Legieza died when a drunk driver hit his police vehicle in June.
The organizers said the ride’s profits went to Legieza’s wife.
