NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A fallen South Pittsburg Mountain volunteer firefighter was escorted home from Nashville Tuesday night after passing away on Monday while battling a fire.
Lt. Scott Moreland was honored by several emergency agencies from Nashville to Jasper, a town in East Tennessee, Tuesday night as he was brought home.
Manchester Fire Rescue along with the Volunteer Fire Departments, Rescue Squad and AEDC Fire lined every overpass along I-24 in Coffee County to pay their respects.
The following agencies and people all paid their respects along the route:
- Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County Fire Department
- Rutherford County Sheriff's Office
- Lavergne Fire-Rescue
- Smyrna, TN Fire Department
- Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department
- Rutherford County Fire & Rescue
- North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department
- Coffee County Rescue Squad
- New Union Volunteer Fire Department
- Manchester Fire-Rescue
- Coffee County Sheriff's Department
- Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department
- aedc fire department
- Pelham Valley Volunteer Fire Department
- Grundy County Sheriff's Office
- Tennessee Constables
- Marion County Sheriff Dept
- Kimball Police Department
- Jasper Police Department
- South Pittsburg Fire Department
- Jasper Highlands Fire Department
- Jasper Fire Department, Jasper, TN
- Stacy Hickman
- Jasper Memorial Funeral Home, LLC.
- Tennessee Highway Patrol
South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire officials say his family is still working on funeral arrangements.
