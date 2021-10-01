NOLENSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Fall is just beginning, but sunflower season is slowly coming to an end.
Menkveld Farm in Nolensville is hosting a date night for anyone that would like to come get some last minute sunflower photos to start off Fall.
Date Night on the Farm will have live music, take home bouquet's and more.
The event will be held Saturday, October 9 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
The farm is located at 2966 McCanless Road in Nolensville.
For more information, visit their website here.
