Families who got out of the Florida panhandle before Hurricane Michael made landfall spoke with News4 on Wednesday about their experience.
Some waited until the last minute to pull the plug on their fall break trip to the beach.
Jill Rathert, her daughters, and family friends were in Sandestin, FL, on the panhandle. It's a trip they look forward to every year.
“We talked about sticking it out and trying to ride it out, if the severity lessened. It just kept getting worse,” said Rathert. “By about noon (Tuesday) it was a ghost town, very few cars on the road.”
They finally got out of town around 7:30 Tuesday night and got back to Hendersonville around 4:30 Wednesday morning.
“We chose to stick it out for a little bit, and avoid some traffic going across the bridge to get out,” Rathert said.
Paul Scott, the general sales manager for WSMV, and six other families were on fall break when they cut the trip short.
“The first thing we did was get gas and fill up all the cars,” Scott said. “We thought about a bunch of different options.”
Now Scott and others watch as Hurricane Michael goes inland.
“I hope everybody is safe, and I'm hoping for the best,” Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.