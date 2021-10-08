Fall activities at Cheekwood Botanical Garden are in full swing. It is one of the most popular places to visit during the fall in Middle Tennessee.
One of the estate’s most popular events is the Cheekwood Harvest. With two 11-foot-tall pumpkin houses, various gourds for sale, and thousands of mum plants laid out along the walkways. The spectacular scenery always looks different.
“We really do have changing garden displays all the time,” Cheekwood Chief External Relations Officer Elizabeth Sheets said.
Visitors can wander through the scarecrow trail or listen to live music at the Beer Garden.
“30 amazing scarecrows that community groups have made for the season,” said Sheets.
Cheekwood is open on Tuesday through Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM and on Thursdays from 5 PM to 9 PM.
Several events are upcoming this fall for the Cheekwood Harvest. On Oct. 23, there is the pooch parade where visitors can bring out their costumed dogs.
On Oct. 30 and 31, the estate hosts El Dia Muertos, which will feature traditional Mexican music, dance, art activities, and authentic food.
“We do encourage all of our visitors to go on to our website and book your tickets in advance for your entry time,” Sheets said. “It’s just a way that we can continue to monitor the number of people on the property at any given time as well as creating a better visitor experience.”
