NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two women are safe after police stopped who they said was a fake Uber driver driving under the influence.
The incident happened on May 4 on Interstate 65 when police said the driver refused to move over a lane for a patrol vehicle with blue lights on.
There were two women in the backseat who said this was their Uber driver.
The driver, Milian Tesfoy, admitted to police he was not with Uber and police told them women they got in the wrong car.
They told the police the driver had taken them out of the way from their destination.
Police said Tesfoy resisted arrest and refused to take a breath test. He has been charged with DUI and resisting arrest. He will appear in General Sessions Court on June 7.
