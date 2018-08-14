Goodwill doesn't just sell used items. The nonprofit helps people in need through education and employment.
"All the money we make here goes to help fund our mission," said David Gibson, store manager at the Goodwill store in Murfreesboro.
So you can imagine their disappointment to find a fake $50 in the cash drawer.
"It really hurts our ability to help those in the community that need our help," Gibson explained.
The number of incidents involving counterfeit bills is on the rise across Middle Tennessee, especially in Nashville.
This year Metro police have taken 345 reports involving fake money. Seventy of those reports in the past four weeks alone.
"So it's obviously an uptick," said Sgt. Michael Warren with the Metro Nashville Police Department's Fraud Unit.
One major problem is that bills look legitimate.
The other issue is they're easy to get. Anyone can buy "movie money," and lots of it, online.
"The reason they can get by with it is, it's just considered a prop," Sgt. Warren explained. "You no longer have to be a movie maker because anyone with a cell phone is considered a movie maker."
Some of the fake bills say "motion picture money" on them. Others feature a Chinese stamp.
When dealing with cash, Warren advises you to slow down.
He suggests familiarizing yourself with the signs, symbols and watermarks on real money so you know right away if you've been handed a fake bill.
You don't want to accidentally spend a counterfeit bill, either. It's illegal.
"You're going to end up with a bill that you're going to think is worth $100, but it's not worth a penny," Warren said. "It's not worth the paper it's printed on."
To learn more about the signs of real bills, visit https://www.secretservice.gov/data/KnowYourMoney.pdf
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.