NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Faith and city leaders will hold a prayer vigil for peace & unity from 6 to 6:30 p.m Tuesday, as many cities including Nashville have dealt with protests and unrest over the last few days
The vigil will be held on the front lawn of Nashville’s Historic Courthouse — one of the places where violence broke out on Saturday, leaving behind lots of damage to the building.
The vigil will be part of Tuesday’s Metro Council Meeting. 12 Nashville faith leaders, as well as Mayor John Cooper will attend, with Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Brenda Haywood leading prayer.
The Mayor’s Office said because of security concerns and social distancing precautions, the vigil will not be open to the public and will have fewer than 25 people in attendance.
The vigil will be streamed live on the News4 app.
