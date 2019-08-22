NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The House Republican Caucus selected Rep. Jeremy Faison to become the new majority caucus chairman in a meeting prior to Friday’s special session.
Faison, R-Cosby, replaces Rep. Cameron Sexton, who will be elected as the new Speaker of the House during the special session on Friday.
Jeremy Faison elected chair of Republican caucus pic.twitter.com/ALLbFaSXwi— wsmv Nancy Amons (@WSMVNancyAmons) August 22, 2019
Gov. Bill Lee called for the special session to be held after Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin, announced his resignation effective on Aug. 2.
Sexton, R-Crossville, was selected by the Republican Caucus to be the next speaker nominee. The full House will vote on Friday.
Faison was one of three finalists considered for the post. Patsy Hazelwood, R-Signal Mountain, and Michael Curcio, R-Dickson, advanced to the second round of votes by the caucus members.
Tn Republican caucus is selecting a new chair. Three finalists move to second round of voting: Jeremy Faison, Patsy Hazelwood and Michael Circio. pic.twitter.com/qOkq4Upb3V— wsmv Nancy Amons (@WSMVNancyAmons) August 22, 2019
Curcio and Faison advanced to the third round of voting where Faison got a majority of the votes.
Two finalists remain for Tn Republican caucus chair: Michael Curio and Jeremy Faison. Third round of voting on now. pic.twitter.com/KIHZbCfd11— wsmv Nancy Amons (@WSMVNancyAmons) August 22, 2019
