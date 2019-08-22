Rep. Jeremy Faison - 2019

Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby (Photo: Tennessee General Assembly)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The House Republican Caucus selected Rep. Jeremy Faison to become the new majority caucus chairman in a meeting prior to Friday’s special session.

Faison, R-Cosby, replaces Rep. Cameron Sexton, who will be elected as the new Speaker of the House during the special session on Friday.

Gov. Bill Lee called for the special session to be held after Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin, announced his resignation effective on Aug. 2.

Sexton, R-Crossville, was selected by the Republican Caucus to be the next speaker nominee. The full House will vote on Friday.

Faison was one of three finalists considered for the post. Patsy Hazelwood, R-Signal Mountain, and Michael Curcio, R-Dickson, advanced to the second round of votes by the caucus members.

Curcio and Faison advanced to the third round of voting where Faison got a majority of the votes.

