A distraught aunt is calling for all police in Tennessee to undergo Crisis Intervention Training after a call to 9-11 led to the death of her nephew, Chase Sullivan.
On Thursday she told her story exclusively to News 4 anchor Tracy Kornet.
"I feel like I made the wrong choice by calling 9-11, thinking that they would help," said Rebecca Winner, Sullivan's aunt.
On August 31st, 36-year-old Sullivan texted Winner, saying he was suicidal.
"When he sent me that text, I knew he was crying out for help." She called 9-11 and asked police to check on him.
Minutes later two Fairview police officers showed up at his apartment and broke down the door. A TBI press release states Sullivan was shot three times, including once in the back.
"If I hadn't made that call, he'd still be alive," Winner said.
Winner, a Williamson County bus monitor for kids with special needs, knew her nephew battled depression and anxiety.
What she didn't know is that Fairview police aren't trained to handle crisis situations with the mentally ill.
"He trusted me, and I called," Winner explained. "I made that call. It's difficult. I'm having a difficult time. The only way for me to have comfort is for these officers to get the proper training."
Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) was founded in Memphis and teaches first responders how to deescalate crisis situations between them and people suffering from mental illness.
The 40-hour program has been so successful, it's now a model nationwide. The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Jackson Police have created a YouTube playlist documenting their experience with CIT that you can access here.
According to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, Rutherford County has the strongest CIT program in Middle Tennessee.
"From the department’s perspective—we’re big supporters of CIT and improving outcomes for people with mental health issues and law enforcement officers," said Matthew Parriot, Director of Communication. "Most of the CIT work is done at the local level between the law enforcement agency and the local community mental health center."
Chase Sullivan's mother says she does not expect an apology from police, but she does hope to see change.
"That's what I want," said Candace McBride."That's what I want."
"We can't bring Chase back, but we can learn from this," Winner added.
District Attorney Kim Helper said she will not file charges against the officers following a TBI investigation into the incident.
Officers say Chase Sullivan lunged at them with a knife. Both were wearing body cameras, but the family's been told that video is corrupted.
News4 has requested a copy of that video from Fairview police.
The TBI's full report on the investigation is expected Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.