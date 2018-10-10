FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A large water main break is affecting many residents in the city of Fairview.
The Water Authority of Dickson County confirmed the water line ruptured overnight but was not discovered until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The broken water line is located near the intersection of Highway 100 and Brush Creek Road.
Officials say residents will have little or no water service until the line can be repaired. Right now, their goal is to finish repairs by 11 a.m.
The water outage is affecting several schools in Fairview.
Williamson County Schools said the issue was repaired around 8:30 a.m., but water was not restored as quickly as they had hoped.
Because of this, the following schools will be dismissing early:
- Fairview Middle School - 11:30 a.m.
- Fairview High School - 11:30 a.m.
- Fairview Elementary School - 12:30 p.m.
- SACC will be closed
Water pressure is building too slowly for us to operate FVES, FVMS and Fairview High School today. Unfortunatly, we are going to need to disiniss early.— Dr. Mike Looney (@wcsDirofSchools) October 10, 2018
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
