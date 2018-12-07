Fairview Middle students contribute to National Christmas Tree in DC
Talk about Pressure.
Fifty schools from 50 states decorate the country's most beautiful tree in Washington, DC.
For Fairview Middle, the task was how do we make the tree stand out with Tennessee history.
"Who knows who Minnie Pearl is?"
No one in Miss Vinci's 6th grade class knew that howdy piece of history, but they're learning.
The National Park Service in Washington picked them to help decorate the National Christmas Tree.
"There's one school selected from each state."
The decor will be top to bottom Tennessee.
"So representing Bristol, TN, Motor Speedway to sun sphere of Knoxville to Music City and all the way to Beale Street."
So they're learning while creating.
"Very cool, little nervous, we want to do our best to represent our state."
"UT orange" in places.
And then add Gold and Silver to top it off..."
Like a snowflake, that doesn't melt under the pressure.
"It's fun, probably the biggest art work I do in my life."
