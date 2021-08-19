NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parents at Fairview Middle School have been informed that due to student and staff illnesses, the school will be closed Friday August 20th. An inclement weather day will be used in it's place.
The message says 187 of the 560 students in the school were out sick Thursday. 23 of the 77 faculty members had already called out for Friday.
Communications Director Carol Birdsong reiterated that due to new state guidelines, remote learning is not an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.