 Courtesy: WCS

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parents at Fairview Middle School have been informed that due to student and staff illnesses, the school will be closed Friday August 20th. An inclement weather day will be used in it's place. 

The message says 187 of the 560 students in the school were out sick Thursday. 23 of the 77 faculty members had already called out for Friday. 

Communications Director Carol Birdsong reiterated that due to new state guidelines, remote learning is not an option. 

