Spring Hill Police said Target has video of John Blade putting items in his bag while only scanning a few items.
Police say at 3:23 p.m. on September 25, officers responded to the Target in the 1000 block of Crossings Blvd in reference to the shoplifting.
While inside, officers found a woman who was reviewing video surveillance and saw a man using a self-checkout register and not scanning all the items in his shopping cart.
The man then used his personal Target credit card with the name on the credit card as John Blade.
The witness told police Blade walked into the same Target on September 19 at around 8 a.m.,used the self-checkout at around 9 a.m. and left. Blade then left the store, returned around 10 a.m. and did the same thing.
Surveillance video shows Blade using his Target credit card and only paying for some of the items in his cart.
The items stolen had a total value of $281.59.
Officers were given a list of items Blade had stolen.
The city of Fairview announced Tuesday Blade has resigned from his role.
