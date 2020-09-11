FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - Fairview High School's football game against Waverly Friday night has been canceled and virtual schooling will happen Monday and Tuesday after a high amount of positive COVID-19 cases.
A spokesperson for Williamson County Schools tells News4 the district decided to close the Fairview High School campus at around 2:45 p.m. Friday due to high COVID-19 numbers. Friday's attendance at Fairview High School was only 67 percent.
The school will be closed this weekend for deep cleaning.
Students will learn virtually Monday and Tuesday so the school can perform contact tracing.
The school district will decide Tuesday if they need to be virtual for a longer time period if contact tracing is not complete by then.
