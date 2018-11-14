NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Parking is the main issue in a civil suit being heard on Wednesday in Chancery Court.
The suit was filed by the group “Save Our Fairgrounds.” They say the flea market and other uses will be harmed by construction for the MLS project.
Chis Rhodes of Kimley-Horn did the traffic and parking studies for the MLS ownership team. Metro cites that study to show there is enough parking and that existing Fairgrounds uses will be protected.
Rhodes testified that part of Metro’s parking plan includes turning one lane of Craighead Street into a parking lane accommodating 135 cars.
On cross-examination, Rhodes said a permit from Metro traffic and parking would be required to park cars on Craighead but said that no permit had officially been issued or requested.
