NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Fairgrounds Nashville has announced it will remain closed to events through May.
This means the May Flea Market and all other previously scheduled events will not be held.
Fairgrounds staff will continue to support the homeless shelter for as long as it is needed. Fairgrounds staff would also like to thank the many Metro departments and partners that have contributed to the homeless shelter's operation.
All changes to events will be posted on the Fairgrounds' event calendar which can be found here.
