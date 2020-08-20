NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Fairgrounds has announced it will be suspending all indoor events through 2020.
A virtual flea market will be held on Aug. 21 to connect vendors to customers in a new way. Outdoor only events, meanwhile, are still being considered and will proceed with appropriate COVID-19 pandemic protocols and when Nashville's phased reopening plan allows.
The Expo Buildings will likely continue to be used throughout 2020 to house Nashville's homeless due to the need for social distancing.
All changes to event schedules are posted here.
