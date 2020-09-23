NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vendors at the Nashville Fairgrounds are asking for the reopening of the flea market with the reopening of bars and the restart of football.
Nashville taxpayers spent more than $37 million to build the new three expo buildings for the fairgrounds. Since COVID-91 pandemic, they’ve been used as a shelter for the homeless.
Nashville turned the expo buildings into housing for the homeless on March 26. At first, they were sheltering 150 to 200 people a night. There is one area for healthy homeless and another area for homeless who are under COVID quarantine.
Flea Market vendor Steven Wright sells his products on Facebook now, doing what he can to make up lost income.
“It’s been cut almost in half,” Wright said.
Flea market vendors have been told that all events inside the expo buildings have been cancelled through the end of the year. October is the busiest flea market month.
Earlier this week, Nashville decided to allow fans to attend games at Nissan stadium again, though at a reduced capacity.
Mayor John Cooper announced that the Tennessee Titans can have 10% capacity at its Oct. 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
High school football games resume this week, though without an audience, and bars are allowed to open at 50% capacity.
NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A petition calling for Metro to allow fans at high school sporting…
Wright thinks the flea market could safely open, since the walls can be opened to create an open-air market even inside the Expo sheds.
“We can have football game or a soccer game or attend a race on the same property," Wright said. "Why we can’t we have an open-air market?”
New numbers obtained by News 4 under the Open Records Act now show the daily population is at 70 or less in the healthy part of the shelter. The number of homeless, who are under COVID quarantine has been either zero or one through the month of September.
The flea market vendors want know the long-term plan.
The flea market, Wright points out, is one of several activities protected by the metro charter; voters protected existing uses in a referendum after then-mayor Karl Dean announced his plan to redevelop the fairgrounds.
“Give us back our market, “ Wright said. “It’s a protected use, give us back our fairgrounds."
Mayor John Cooper’s office sent the following statement:
"The end date for the shelter is still to be determined based on metro’s overall COVID-19 status. The decision is ultimately up to chief William Swann with Metro’s office of emergency management."
Swann’s office released the following statement:
- When the fairgrounds shelter first opened it was done to accomplish multiple objectives. Among them was providing a place for people experiencing homelessness to have shelter while awaiting COVID-19 test results or to recover following a COVID-19 diagnosis. The fairgrounds also acts as a place to allow for people who are well to have a place to stay that allows them to be socially distanced from each other. This was done to help reduce the population in the city’s primary homeless shelters where social distancing and isolating COVID-19 positive clients was increasingly difficult.
- The small population at the fairgrounds shows the operations at the fairgrounds has helped keep COVID-19 from having a larger impact on our homeless population. This was a big concern during the pandemic because they are considered a vulnerable population.
- The fairgrounds will continued to be used for a shelter until a decision is made to change the operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.