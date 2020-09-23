NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vendors at the Nashville Fairgrounds are asking for the reopening of the flea market with the reopening of bars and the restart of football.

Nashville taxpayers spent more than $37 million to build the new three expo buildings for the fairgrounds. Since COVID-91 pandemic, they’ve been used as a shelter for the homeless.

Nashville turned the expo buildings into housing for the homeless on March 26. At first, they were sheltering 150 to 200 people a night. There is one area for healthy homeless and another area for homeless who are under COVID quarantine.

Flea Market vendor Steven Wright sells his products on Facebook now, doing what he can to make up lost income.

“It’s been cut almost in half,” Wright said.

Flea market vendors have been told that all events inside the expo buildings have been cancelled through the end of the year. October is the busiest flea market month.

Earlier this week, Nashville decided to allow fans to attend games at Nissan stadium again, though at a reduced capacity.

Mayor announces fans can return to Titans games beginning Oct. 4 Mayor John Cooper announced that the Tennessee Titans can have 10% capacity at its Oct. 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

High school football games resume this week, though without an audience, and bars are allowed to open at 50% capacity.

Petition circulating to allow fans at Metro Schools games NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A petition calling for Metro to allow fans at high school sporting…

Wright thinks the flea market could safely open, since the walls can be opened to create an open-air market even inside the Expo sheds.

“We can have football game or a soccer game or attend a race on the same property," Wright said. "Why we can’t we have an open-air market?”

New numbers obtained by News 4 under the Open Records Act now show the daily population is at 70 or less in the healthy part of the shelter. The number of homeless, who are under COVID quarantine has been either zero or one through the month of September.

The flea market vendors want know the long-term plan.

The flea market, Wright points out, is one of several activities protected by the metro charter; voters protected existing uses in a referendum after then-mayor Karl Dean announced his plan to redevelop the fairgrounds.

“Give us back our market, “ Wright said. “It’s a protected use, give us back our fairgrounds."

Mayor John Cooper’s office sent the following statement:

"The end date for the shelter is still to be determined based on metro’s overall COVID-19 status. The decision is ultimately up to chief William Swann with Metro’s office of emergency management."

Swann’s office released the following statement: