The Nashville Fair Board’s Executive Director publicly addressed an elephant in the room at the board meeting Tuesday – a secret plan promising even more Fairgrounds land to a private company.
It's a plan that board members -- and Metro Council -- first learned about in reports by the News4 I-Team last week.
Executive Director Laura Womack told the Fair Board in a public meeting on August 14 that she first started discussions with Franklin businessman George Shinn last fall.
Shinn wants the Fairgrounds to build a 50,000-square-foot museum on the property to house his private classic car collection.
News4 discovered emails showing that Womack and Metro’s Chief Operating Officer Rich Riebeling had been in discussions with Shinn and his business manager, Spencer Stolpen, since August 2017.
Riebeling sent Stolpen a term sheet in November outlining Metro’s proposal to build the museum next to the Fifty Forward building and rent it to Shinn.
The museum would be located in an area that is currently marked on the Fairgrounds master plan as “Fairgrounds future expansion.”
Riebeling also proposed Shinn operate a car auction similar to one in Greensboro North Carolina next to the museum. Riebeling’s term sheet indicated the auction would share a portion of its revenue with Lipscomb University.
Womack told Fair Board members Tuesday that there have been no new discussions on the car museum for several months. She gave brief remarks indicating that she and Shinn met last year.
The board took some heat about transparency because Womack told her board members about the car museum in private one-on-one meetings.
"It’s an absolute violation of the principal of the Sunshine Law," said guitar maker George Gruhn at the meeting.
As News4 reported on Thursday and Friday, Metro Council members weren't happy they were left out of the loop either.
Councilman John Cooper told News4 that the council had heard nothing about the proposal. Councilwoman Erica Gilmore criticized the lack of transparency.
Fair Board Chairman Ned Horton shrugged off the criticism.
"I don't know that it's the Fair Board's fault," Horton told the I-Team’s Nancy Amons. "We haven't ever been presented with any letter or discussion."
The Fair Board Director told the board there's another proposal in the discussion stages for a Speedway Hall of Fame.
