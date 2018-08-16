NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The fair board’s decision to declare its fairgrounds property surplus could have unintended consequences if Metro follows its own codes, but a spokesman for Mayor David Briley said they don’t apply.

When you don't need something anymore, maybe you donate it to Goodwill or find someone else who can use it.

Thursday, the Metro Fair Board said it doesn't need a piece of its land anymore and voted to declare it surplus.

If Metro follows its own codes regarding surplus property, the fair board’s decision could have a side effect the fair board didn't see coming - the property could, under the code, be offered to other departments in Metro, or if no Metro agency or department wants it, it could be offered for sale.

However, the Mayor’s office said Metro’s code section for disposing of surplus property does not apply in this case.

Metro wants to lease part of the fairgrounds land to a private company that wants to build a professional soccer stadium and 10 acres of mixed-use development.

But under a fairly new Metro ordinance, any property that will be leased out for a term of more than 50 years must be declared surplus first.

So the Briley administration and its legal department asked the Fair Board to declare a portion of its land surplus, and it did.

The News 4 I-Team’s Nancy Amons asked Fair Board Chairman Ned Horton what happens to the property now that it’s been declared surplus.

"I don't fully understand all the machinations of that, it was fully explained to us on Tuesday that this is a standard way that they might want to do it in order to make this happen," Horton said.

Metro Code Section 2.24.250 lists what happens during the disposition of surplus property; the property is turned over to Metro’s Director of Public Property administration.

“The director of public property administration, in accordance with the procedures established by rules and regulations, shall make all surplus real property available to the departments, boards and commissions of the metropolitan government, and shall effect the transfer of such property to the department or other agency requesting its use.”

So what happens if another Metro agency or department asks for the land? For example, what if the sheriff wants the fairgrounds land to build a jail? What if MDHA wants it for public housing?

"Could. I guess," Horton said when asked by Amons. "I have to trust our legal counsel in this regard. I have faith in them. We were asked to do it, and he told us the reasons behind it.”

Metro's Law Director Jon Cooper said the issue now goes to Metro Council.

“This is property under control of the Fair Board so it doesn’t go through the process that most Metro departments go through,” Cooper said.

Asked about the Metro Code section requiring the land to be offered to other Metro departments, Cooper wasn’t sure of the how the process would work.

"Again, I'm not involved in that part, that's the Finance department, but ultimately it’s the Council that makes that determination,” Cooper said.

Amons asked Michael Cass, a spokesman for Mayor David Briley, for clarification of why Metro’s normal codes do not apply.

“This is not a typical surplusing of property where Metro has no particular use for it,” Cass wrote.

“The property is under the exclusive control of the Fair Board, and they have now declared it to be surplus. The Council makes the ultimate decision as to the surplus declaration, which it will do when it considers the proposed ordinance (BL2018-1291) to that effect. Council's action by ordinance would be legally sufficient to declare the property surplus and lease it to Nashville Soccer Holdings.”

When asked who control the property, once its declared surplus, Cass wrote:

“Control of the property is going from the Fair Board to Council to consider for surplusing and leasing to the soccer ownership group. The Code provision you referenced is not applicable when the Council (not the director of Public Property Administration) is acting by ordinance to declare it surplus and lease it. This transaction is part of the overall MLS stadium project and therefore was submitted to the Council for approval by ordinance.”

Council takes up a series of crucial votes on the fairgrounds/MLS/private development package on second reading Tuesday at the Metro Courthouse.

The most difficult hurdle in approving the stadium deal is that 27 council votes are required before the fairgrounds can demolish any buildings.