NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Higher Education Commission announced Thursday that they have decided to extend FAFSA deadlines to March 1st.
THEC said due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent weather events in middle Tennessee, they have extended the deadlines for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship FAFSA deadline and the priority FAFSA deadline to the Tennessee Student Assistance Award to March 1st.
This deadline extension is intended to be in effect for new and continuing students.
"We know that many Tennessee students rely on the assistance of high school faculty and college access professionals to complete the FAFSA,” said Dr. Emily House, executive director of THEC and TSAC. “With recent school closures due to weather and illness, we are moving the Tennessee Promise FAFSA deadline to March 1 to ensure Tennessee students have the support they need to complete the FAFSA, access financial aid, and ultimately, enroll in postsecondary education.”
THEC reported that Tennessee students are lagging behind the FAFSA completion rate compared to previous years at just 49.5%. Past reports showed nearly 76% of Tennessee Promise applicants finished the FAFSA. THEC said this means families in Tennessee are leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars of free financial aid on the table by not completing the FAFSA.
FAFSA support will be offered to students and schools by THEC to help students navigate applying for their federal financial aid for college.
For information, click here.
