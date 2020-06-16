NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you find yourself no longer practicing health guidelines like social distancing and wearing a mask you are not alone.
There’s a psychological reason for that.
It’s called caution fatigue. It means people are exhausted from having to following the health guidelines.
Dr. Lindsey McKernan is an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at VUMC.
She said since the pandemic began people have had to make changes in nearly every aspect of their life.
”A lot of us have changed work or educating children and been asked to monitor each other’s health. It’s been a lot information to digest and to keep digesting. Managing ourselves during COVID is like being thrown into a marathon without knowing what mile you’re on or how long the race is.”
Many are giving up, but doctors say it’s best to keep practicing the CDC guidelines.
A new report from Vanderbilt states COVID-19 hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic in Tennessee.
Vanderbilt says throughout the state there were 400 people hospitalized due last week.
That’s an increase of 30% since the week prior.
