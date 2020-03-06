NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A multi-function space in the Nations is offering free space to small business owners affected by the tornado.
The facility, 14TENN at 1401 51st Ave. N. is offering free space those small business owners that no longer have a functioning storefront to sell their wares.
Shops that were damaged or lost are invited to request space for a pop-up shop for a Wednesday afternoon or evening, 2pm to 8pm. They will try to accommodate another weekday slot if Wednesday will not work.
The venu does have other events booked, but will do their best to work with those business owners in need.
They also will offer complementary wifi and tables and chairs for workspace a business can utilize for various needs like client meetings.
They also are offering people who traditionally work from home, but have been displaced by the tornado, use of their space to work remotely in a quite, safe space.
To begin the process, visit this Google form to submit your email request.
