NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee entertainment facilities announced the launch of the Tennessee Venue Pledge, which aims to unite entertainment producers and assembly places of all types across the state over the common purpose of producing live events again in the safest possible manner, the venues’ management announced on Tuesday.
Multiple groups, including the Nashville Predators/Bridgestone Arena, Tennessee Titans/Nissan Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena/University of Tennessee, have pledged to protect their guests, performers and athletes.
As additional venues throughout Tennessee follow suit, when possible, those involved are fully committed to opening and operating with the absolute highest standard of safety. Although many of these health and safety practices will live on following the eventual conclusion of the coronavirus pandemic, each group involved will continually assess best practices and changing protocols to maintain the safest venue experience possible.
The Tennessee Venue Pledge reads as follows:
We, the sports, music and entertainment venues of Tennessee – in order to re-open safely and combat the spread of COVID-19, pledge to implement and enforce these cleanliness and safety standards:
• To follow State of Tennessee, local city or county guidelines for safe venue re-opening.
• To follow Center for Disease Control Health and Safety Guidelines.
• To serve as Mask Ambassadors for the state of Tennessee and our communities.
• To require protective masks be worn appropriately over the nose and mouth at all times on venue property, unless actively eating or drinking in designated location.
• To sanitize all areas in venue prior to, during and after event according to CDC Guidelines and as often as possible.
• To provide hand sanitizer throughout venue.
• To require staff and encourage guests to practice good hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue and avoid touching one’s face.
• To conduct onsite temperature and health screening for all employees.
• And finally, to encourage guests to temperature and health screen themselves at home prior to attending an event, if screening is not available onsite. If guests are not feeling well or have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case within the past 14 days, please stay home.
“The collaboration and communication between organizations and venues across the state have been second to none throughout the entire pandemic,” Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena SVP of Marketing & Entertainment David Kells said in a news release. “The sharing of information and best practices has kept us all informed and led to the creation of detailed plans that will allow us to operate in this new environment. It’s wonderful to see everyone’s commitment to hosting and producing events safely across the state, and we hope many more will join us in taking the Tennessee Venue Pledge.”
“The Sounds are proud to take the Tennessee Venue Pledge as part of our commitment to providing a safe environment for attendees of all events held at First Horizon Park. We continue to work with the Metro Public Health department and other entities to ensure that we meet and exceed the current best practices and protocols at our ballpark,” Nashville Sounds Vice President of Operations Doug Scopel said in a news release.
“Since closing our theaters in March, Tennessee Performing Arts Center has remained focused on the safety of our patrons, artists, staff and volunteers. We are proud to stand united with our dedicated colleagues to ensure that your live performance experiences are exceptional and safe,” Tennessee Performing Arts Center President and CEO Jennifer Turner said in a news release.
The following groups listed below have committed to the Tennessee Venue Pledge:
- ASM Global Knoxville (Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum, Knoxville Convention Center, World’s Fair Exhibition Hall, Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center)
- Bijou Theatre, Knoxville
- Marathon Music Works, Nashville
- The Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum
- The Music City Center, Nashville
- The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena
- The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park
- The Nashville Symphony and Schermerhorn Symphony Center
- The Orpheum Theatre Group, Memphis (Orpheum Theatre, Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education)
- The Renasant Convention Center and Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, Memphis
- The Ryman Auditorium, Nashville
- Tennessee Performing Arts Center
- The Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville
- The Tennessee Titans and Nissan Stadium, Nashville
- Thompson-Boling Arena at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
