GALLATIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Social media giant Facebook is set to invest $800 million to build a state-of-the-art data center in Gallatin.
Construction is reportedly already underway at the Gallatin Industrial Park on Roundtree Drive and Bright Lane.
The data center is expected to take up more than 980,000 square feet. More than 1,100 construction workers will be at the site during peak construction.
Work will continue through 2023 until the project is completed. The facility will bring 100 jobs to Gallatin and the greater Nashville area.
"Our community made the decision three years ago to pursue technology jobs as part of our economic development strategy," said Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown. "We are pleased to welcome Facebook to Gallatin."
Officials say Facebook chose Gallatin because of its access to infrastructure and renewable energy.
The facility will reportedly be supported by 100 percent renewable energy.
Officials say Facebook is also has aa contract in Madison and Lincoln Counties for renewable energy projects to support operations in Gallatin.
This will be Facebook’s seventeenth data center in the world.
