NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As people work to rebuild their lives, thousands of people are turning to a Facebook group to post items they are either looking for or have found.
The Facebook group, Quad State Tornado Found Items, was created over the weekend.
Scarlett Paitsel said her daughter’s home in Mayfield, KY, was destroyed, but some sentimental photos were found scattered in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. Luckily Paitsel’s daughter and her family were not home when the tornado leveled their house.
One of Paitsel’s daughter’s pictures was found more than 150 miles away in Leitchfield, KY. The person who found it told Paitsel it was by chance.
“She said her 12-year-old son was in a deer stand and had found the picture and he just thought it was God’s way of telling him there was somebody to pray for that day,” Paitsel said.
Something similar happened to Emma LePere Saturday morning. Her fiancé found a family’s spring vacation picture from the early 2000s. He saw the picture when he was driving around their cornfield in Graves County. Their property is miles away from where the tornado tore through Mayfield.
“He just drove through our cornfield behind our house on our side by side and happened to see it and that was it, just one single photo by itself,” LePere said.
Within minutes of posting the picture on social media, LePere found out who the picture belonged to.
“Someone had tagged Madison in it and she sent me a message saying it was from her aunt’s house in Arkansas, 150 miles away,” LePere said.
It turns out the picture was taken on a disposable camera 13 years ago and it’s not the only picture of Madison Hawkins’ family that’s been found after the deadly storms.
“We’ve actually found three in Kentucky now. They keep popping up,” Hawkins said. “We found one of me, my mom and my brother, and they found one of my mother and my son, and then we found one of my grandparents. My son is in one of the pictures and he thinks it’s so neat that we was able to go to Kentucky in a tornado.”
Hawkins said the pictures were being stored in her aunt’s home, which was hit by the tornado in Monette, AR.
“This morning when I got here one of my kindergarten student’s family brought me this photo keeper so that I can start sorting again. I thought it was the kindest gesture,” Stewart said. “People now take pictures on their cellphone. They don’t have a lot of tangible pictures to hold, but those things area always precious memories to us, so we are thankful.”
