We probably all know a high school senior having to miss out on those big end-of-school moments right now. A community saw what was happening and thought there's something they could do. Their effort's growing fast.
There's a big plan Holly Merriman and her only child Tate hope to see happen when it's safe.
"We're planning to go to the Florida Keys with the whole family," Tate told News4 with sign language. His mother translated to us.
Holly said it's a reward Tate deserves. Tate's a senior at Riverdale High in Murfreesboro who is deaf.
"After I graduate, I want to go to Gallaudet University, and I'm studying to be a certified deaf interpreter," said Tate. "I want to help people communicate with each other and understand sign."
Tate's been working hard on his grades, but like every other student, he hasn't been back to school for weeks due to the pandemic.
"I just really miss school," he said. "I miss my friends, teachers. I'm sad I won't get to see most of them again, and being a deaf student, it means a lot to be able to see the person and communicate face-to-face."
That's where Gail Vaughn of Murfreesboro comes in, understanding the class of 2020 is having to miss a lot.
"They're hurting," said Gail. "I have a son Chase who goes to Oakland. He's disappointed he doesn't get to walk at graduation. There are so many kids who feel the same way. They've worked so hard to get to this moment, and they're missing all these things like graduation, senior week, and awards ceremonies. They didn't know their last day of school would be their last day."
Gail created a Facebook group for Rutherford County high school seniors called RCS Adopt a Senior. There, people can find a senior and give them a gift bag, cakes, cookies, cards, you name it.
"Within 24 hours, we had 3,500 members," said Gail. "We are almost up to way over 8,000. It is the most remarkable thing I've ever been involved in. This is not me. This is this community."
Holly decided she'd post on the page and share Tate's story. The messages started. "Adopt." "Adopt." "Adopt." "Adopt!" "I'll send something."
All of this is happening now, so Tate doesn't have the gifts yet, but for a mom the gift is knowing so many people care.
"It has been overwhelming, actually," said Holly. "I couldn't be more grateful. It means more than you know."
