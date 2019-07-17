Experts warn the free FaceApp poses security concerns you need to know about.
It's supposed to be fun. You upload a picture and within seconds you get a glimpse into your future.
But here's what you need to know about FaceApp…once you download it you could be giving strangers access to your personal information.
FaceApp is the latest, popular free mobile app that instantly alters a person’s face.
It adds wrinkles and even grey hair…giving you an idea of what you may look like 50 years from now.
But there are some things you should know before you download it.
According to its privacy policy, FaceApp cannot ensure the security of any information you transmit or guarantee that information may not be accessed, disclosed, altered or destroyed.
Something else to keep in mind...the privacy page also discloses FaceApp may share your information with businesses that are legally part of the same group of companies. Leaving you in the dark about who has access to what.
Critics say the app could collect more than just the photos that are uploaded. Keep in mind, you’re giving access to your phone. So, this means all of your contacts and all of your pictures may no longer be private.
You can still have fun with the app but once you get your picture, delete it. All you have to do is go to the app, push on it and press the x to get rid of it.
Also, when you initially download it don't give it access to all of your photos. You have the option to click no and it's a way to help protect what's on your phone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.