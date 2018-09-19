Hundreds of people gathered under the Jefferson Street Bridge like they do every Tuesday night.
The Bridge Ministry serves them a hot meal and gives groceries and other necessities to every person that shows up.
The woman who started the ministry in Nashville 15 years ago said with all the growth in the city, they’re serving more families, and people who aren’t necessarily homeless, but just can’t afford to live in the city anymore.
“I have gone from serving chronically homeless people, like you would see the stereotypical homeless guy pushing a buggy, and we serve those too, but now I’m serving families with children, the working poor, the people who may have a dwelling but aren’t able to connect all the dots, and still be able to feed their children,” said Candy Christmas, Founder & CEO of The Bridge Ministry. “So I’ve seen the face of homelessness change from the chronically homeless to also families living in cars and hotel rooms.”
Next week former First Lady Laura Bush will be in Nashville speaking at a fundraiser for Bridge Ministry on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena.
