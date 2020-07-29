NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - While face coverings are becoming the new normal, they're also becoming popular wedding favors amid the pandemic.
Since June, the Threaded Needle sewing company in Iowa has made more than 500 wedding masks. The custom masks allow couples to incorporate their wedding colors and logos while following CDC guidelines.
Each mask is double layered with a flap to insert a filter, allowing those in attendance to celebrate safely and responsibly.
The company says they are currently making more than 100 masks every day.
