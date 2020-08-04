NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – More face coverings are available to the public starting on Tuesday.
The Metro Public Health Department said face coverings can be picked up at 11 separate community centers.
Masks are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- Coleman Park Community Center
- East Recreation Center
- Hadley Park Community Center
- Hartman Park Community Center
- Madison Community Center
- Southeast Community Center
- Smith Springs Community Center
- Hermitage Community Center
- McFerrin Community Center
- Napier Recreation Center and Old Hickory Community Center.
However, masks are not available at the Lentz Public Health Center.
As of Tuesday, the Metro Public Health Department said their employees have given out more than 290,000 masks, which were provided by Governor’s Unified Command Group, to the public.
The Community Assessment Center at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro is closed on Tuesday but will reopen on Wednesday.
The other two centers are free to the public and are open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those two centers are located:
- Nissan Stadium - Lot “N”
- 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213
- Meharry Medical
- o 918 21st Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208
The number for the centers is 615-862-7777.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks can help limit the spread of COVID-19.
- Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC (6 feet of distance from others).
- Gatherings are recommended to be kept at 25 people or fewer, to the extent possible. Intimate gatherings are the most high-risk setting for transmission of COVID-19.
- Stay at home as much as possible. People over 65 years of age or whose health is at risk should remain at home if possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
