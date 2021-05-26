NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Flight crews are seeing more people act up on planes. The FAA said most of it has to do with passengers not following the federal mask mandate.

News4 spoke with Aaron Morton on Wednesday. His son was getting ready to fly back to Washington, D.C. Morton is now learning about a person who didn't want to wear a mask on a Southwest flight.

“Just like when they tell you to put on your seat belt when you’re taking off, follow the rules,” Morton said.

Southwest said the flight was going from Nashville to Dallas on Tuesday. The airline told News4 the passenger did not want to wear a mask after they boarded.

Southwest issued a statement:

“Federal law requires southwest to ensure every person age two and over to wear a mask at all times throughout a flight, including during boarding and deplaning. In this situation, the customer was denied from flying for non-compliance, and they were offered a full refund of their ticket.”

“So, the good thing is they were able to give him his money back, which I think is fair,” Morton said.

News4 also spoke with Marguerite Guy who was flying home to Wisconsin.

“I really hate the idea of the plane being disrupted because of unruly people,” Guy said.

Guy said she's seen incidents like this happen too. “I think you should follow the rules. If you don’t like it, then don’t fly that airline,” Guy said.

Since the beginning of the year, the FAA said they've received around 2,500 reports of unruly behavior across the country. That includes about 1,900 reports of passengers refusing to follow the federal mask mandate.

“How many? That’s irresponsible and I really think people should follow the rules,” Morton said.

The FAA said they used to not track the number of unruly-passenger reports each year. That's now changed after seeing a major increase over the last few months.

“If you want to ride the plane then you have to follow the rules,” Morton said.

The FAA is taking these cases seriously. In one situation, they proposed a $9,000 fine against a passenger.

The flight was going from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Knoxville, TN a couple of months ago. In that case, the passenger also did not want to wear a mask on the flight.