NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Police have a stern warning for anyone thinking of attempting to BASE jump from a Towner like the two men caught on video from New Year’s Day jumping off the Grand Hyatt in downtown, even prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to take notice.
The video has taken social media with thousands of views and shares.
Before others get ideas to do a similar stunt, police say those two men will be charged.
Nashville police records say the rooftop bar at the hotel was in “mass panic” when the two men climbed the railing to parachute from 25 stories high over Broadway below.
People could be heard yelling in the video when they realized what was happening. The men landed and drove away in a car across the street.
“Were they made an example of afterwards? Did local authorities step in?,” asked Ted who saw the video online.
If they’re bold enough to do that they should be bold enough to stand by it,” commented Kelsey Weaver, who said she was shocked to see the video herself. “I feel like there’s enough going on right now. I feel like that’s terrifying.”
Thousands more have commented on the video finding it amusing in some ways.
However, police and the Grand Hyatt do not.
The Hyatt told NEWS4 in a statement the men were staying at the hotel and immediately kicked out and banned.
A spokesperson with the FAA sent NEWS4 a statement saying:
The FAA office in Nashville will look into the report that two people parachuted from the Grand Hyatt Hotel downtown Nashville on New Year’s.
Police say they’re taking this incident very seriously and are waiting on a court order and subpoena to get the men’s names from the Hyatt. MNPD says they expected charges to be filed.
Many wonder if BASE jumping from a tower is legal. Officials say this kind of incident is not common in the Nashville area and laws are more directed to parachuting from an airplane.
NEWS4 found Tennessee’s laws for parachuters say they should follow FAA rules and guidelines and land in approved drop zones. Tenn. Code Ann. § 42-2-106
Metro Nashville has an ordinance saying no one can land in or near a park.
MNPD tells NEWS4 to prevent others from wanting to try, it may take lawmakers or city leaders having to create a new ordinance specific to base jumpers.
