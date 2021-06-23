NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Reports of verbal abuse, non-compliance with the federal mask mandates, and assault from airline passengers are on the rise.
Since the beginning of the year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has recorded 3,000 reports of unruly passengers.
They've recommended more than $360,000 worth of civil penalties.
Flight attendant unions are calling it out of control. They say their members have been subjected to insults and yelling from passengers and in some rarer cases, violence.
A democratic senator from Rhode Island has plans to introduce legislation "that would cover abusive passenger behavior on board flights" and against TSA officers.
One airline union leader says a TSA self-defense course for flight attendants should be part of their mandatory training.
Most of the cases are related to passengers' refusal to wear masks on board, which the Biden Administration mandated earlier this year.
On Wednesday, TSA is hosting a recruiting event for BNA to fill part and full-time positions. A $1,000 bonus is eligible for new hires.
The job event will take place at the Sheraton Hotel on McGavock Pike between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
