(WSMV) - An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a small plane that was flying near the Nashville area as a temporary flight restriction was in place for the presidential debate on Thursday.
North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials tell us the F-16 fighter jet located the small plane to investigate around 2 p.m. after the aircraft was not communicating with air traffic control.
The small plane later established radio communications after the F-16 fighter jet deployed signal flares.
The aircraft then exited the restricted area without incident, according to NORAD officials.
