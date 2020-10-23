F-16 fighter jet

(FILE PHOTO) The jet pictured is from a Romanian air base in Campia Turzii, Romania, Thursday, April 10, 2014.

 (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(WSMV) - An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a small plane that was flying near the Nashville area as a temporary flight restriction was in place for the presidential debate on Thursday. 

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials tell us the F-16 fighter jet located the small plane to investigate around 2 p.m. after the aircraft was not communicating with air traffic control. 

The small plane later established radio communications after the F-16 fighter jet deployed signal flares.

The aircraft then exited the restricted area without incident, according to NORAD officials.

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

