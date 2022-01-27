ANTIOCH, TN. (WSMV) - An eyewitness to a rollover crash that killed a 4-year-old boy recounted Thursday the moment he witnessed the tragic single-car crash.

Metro Police said the boy and his sister, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Their father, 61-year-old Alexander Nwaibe, is charged with vehicular homicide in his son's death. Nwaibe's 3-year-old daughter suffered non-life threatening injures, according to police.

"The next thing I know this car flies past me," eyewitness Blake Miller said about the moments leading up to the crash. "I'm talking this car was not going 45 mph, I would say at least 60 mph and it felt like a freight train going down beside me."

Dozens of people witnessed the tragedy at the intersection of Bell Road and Hickory Hollow just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Nwaibe's SUV went off the road, struck an embankment and barrel-rolled into a median.

"Please let everybody be ok, and that's all I told myself and I just got out of my car just like everybody else did," Miller said. "By the time I got down there, there was a little girl in the street, and that really hit me."

Miller says the tragic scene has stuck with him. He's particularly grateful for a stranger, he says, covered the little girl, keeping her warm in Wednesday's cold weather.

“I was crying on the scene, and I was praying. I don’t even pray, but I’ll be honest with anybody. Yesterday I was praying for the kids to hopefully survive through that," Miller said.

Nwaibe, who police say was wearing a seatbelt, is charged with vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated child endangerment and aggravated child neglect.

Miller hopes, as tragic as this incident was, it teaches everyone to think twice before getting behind the wheel and take the proper precaution - especially with children

“Yesterday could’ve been the lesson for his life," Miller said. "Yesterday could’ve been the lesson to maybe show him something and maybe show him why car seats and seat belts for children are so important.”