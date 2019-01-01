FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have captured an inmate who escaped police custody early Tuesday afternoon.
According to Franklin Police, the inmate escaped from a Fairview officer transporting him to the Williamson County Jail in Franklin where he was to serve an outstanding warrant charge.
The inmate managed to get about a mile away from the jail and ended up at a nearby apartment complex on Shadow Green Drive in Franklin, getting away for about an hour and a half according to police.
What really helped them capture the escapee was a call from a college student who was on his way to get lunch with his girlfriend. Calvin Smith saw an alert from Franklin Police on Twitter, which helped him realize who he spotted.
"I saw a man walking with his arms like this with the black pants that were in the description, and the long hair, and I called 911 immediately because I'm like that's him," said Smith.
Smith said his girlfriend advised him to check Twitter when they saw several cop cars go by as they were driving around.
"My girlfriend said, 'hey, just check their Twitter account. See what's up.' Then I read the little description they had and we just happened to go by him," said Smith.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office tells News4 that an off-duty Metro Police officer helped take the man into custody. The suspect wound up hurting his ankle during the scuffle and was loaded up in an ambulance.
Just heard that a citizen was instrumental in this capture: Citizen saw the alert on Twitter, looked out the window, spotted the suspect, and called police! Twitter, the police, and an engaged community make for a powerful force against crime & criminals! Well done #FranklinTN— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) January 1, 2019
A Fairview officer will sit with him until he is released from the hospital. Once that happens, he will be brought back to the jail and will most likely face an additional charge for escaping.
News4 contacted the police department to find out more about the man and what he was originally arrested for, but haven't heard back yet.
